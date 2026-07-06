Quim Vidal betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Quim Vidal will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 in the 2026 ISCO Championship. The tournament offers a $4 million purse with William Mouw defending his title after winning at 10-under in 2025.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Vidal's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Vidal's recent performances
- Vidal has no top finishes over his last ten appearances.
- No information is available about his best finish in recent tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vidal as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.