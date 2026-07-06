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6H AGO

Preston Stout betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Amateur Preston Stout of the United States and his caddie celebrate after making birdie on the seventh green during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Amateur Preston Stout of the United States and his caddie celebrate after making birdie on the seventh green during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

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Preston Stout will make his first appearance at the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club from July 9-12, 2026. The $4 million purse tournament is being held in Louisville, Kentucky.

Latest odds for Stout at the ISCO Championship.

Preston Stout's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1566-69-66-69-14--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-77+9--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-76+3--
July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-70-4--

Preston Stout's recent performances

  • Stout has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 14-under.
  • Stout has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Stout has averaged -0.443 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Preston Stout's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0600.423
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3660.103
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.537-0.474
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.446-0.495
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.556-0.443

Preston Stout's advanced stats and rankings

  • Stout posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.060 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stout sported a 0.366 mark. He maintained a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Stout delivered a -0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.63 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 25.69% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Stout as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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