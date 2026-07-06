Preston Stout betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Amateur Preston Stout of the United States and his caddie celebrate after making birdie on the seventh green during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Preston Stout will make his first appearance at the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club from July 9-12, 2026. The $4 million purse tournament is being held in Louisville, Kentucky.
Preston Stout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T15
|66-69-66-69
|-14
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
Preston Stout's recent performances
- Stout has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 14-under.
- Stout has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stout has averaged -0.443 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Preston Stout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.060
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.366
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.537
|-0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.446
|-0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.556
|-0.443
Preston Stout's advanced stats and rankings
- Stout posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.060 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stout sported a 0.366 mark. He maintained a 68.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stout delivered a -0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.63 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 25.69% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stout as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.