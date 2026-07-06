Cameron Champ betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 23, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Cameron Champ returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club from July 9-12, 2026. Champ looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 14th at 3-under.
Champ's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T14
|67-69-74-67
|-3
|2024
|MC
|66-74
|-4
At the ISCO Championship
- In Champ's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 3-under.
- This is Champ's first appearance at this tournament since missing the cut in 2024.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Champ's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-78
|-2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T47
|66-73-65-73
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|69-68-67-67
|-13
|23.955
Champ's recent performances
- Champ's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 28th with a score of 13-under.
- Champ has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Champ has averaged -0.434 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.417
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.655
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.096
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.128
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.295
|-0.434
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.417 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 327.8 yards showcases his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ has struggled with a -2.655 mark. He has hit 68.89% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Champ has delivered a -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.60 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 17.78% of the time with a matching bogey avoidance rate of 17.78%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.