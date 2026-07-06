PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Cameron Champ betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 23, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 23, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Cameron Champ returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club from July 9-12, 2026. Champ looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 14th at 3-under.

Latest odds for Champ at the ISCO Championship.

Champ's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1467-69-74-67-3
2024MC66-74-4

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Champ's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 3-under.
  • This is Champ's first appearance at this tournament since missing the cut in 2024.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Champ's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D74+3--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-78-2--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-70E--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-68-5--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4766-73-65-73-7--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
July 27, 20253M OpenT2869-68-67-67-1323.955

Champ's recent performances

  • Champ's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 28th with a score of 13-under.
  • Champ has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Champ has averaged -0.434 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.4170.046
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.655-0.162
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.096-0.024
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.128-0.295
Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.295-0.434

Champ's advanced stats and rankings

  • Champ has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.417 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 327.8 yards showcases his length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Champ has struggled with a -2.655 mark. He has hit 68.89% of Greens in Regulation.
  • On the greens, Champ has delivered a -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.60 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 17.78% of the time with a matching bogey avoidance rate of 17.78%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
12H AGO
Big expectations now define Gotterup’s career after John Deere win
Latest
Image for article.
14H AGO
Gotterup wins John Deere with Sunday 62, late help from Kohles
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
14H AGO
Points and payouts: See what players took home from John Deere
Golfbet News
Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW