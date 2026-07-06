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5H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Patton Kizzire of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

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Patton Kizzire missed the cut at last year's ISCO Championship after shooting 4-over. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 looking to improve upon that performance at the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Kizzire at the ISCO Championship.

Kizzire's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-74+4
2024T5066-67-71-73-11
2023T6267-71-75-69-6
2022MC70-70-4

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 50th at 11-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Kizzire's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-77+7--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC72-71-1--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-72+8--

Kizzire's recent performances

  • Kizzire's best finish over his last ten appearances was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he missed the cut with a score of 4-under.
  • Kizzire has an average of -1.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.074 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kizzire has averaged -2.741 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.074-1.110
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.247-1.077
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3170.519
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.402-1.074
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.406-2.741

Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.074 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards places him in the field.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sports a -0.247 mark. He has a 60.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he has broken par 18.69% of the time.
  • Kizzire currently ranks 154th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 92 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
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R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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