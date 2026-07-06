Patton Kizzire betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Patton Kizzire of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Patton Kizzire missed the cut at last year's ISCO Championship after shooting 4-over. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 looking to improve upon that performance at the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Kizzire's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|2024
|T50
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|2023
|T62
|67-71-75-69
|-6
|2022
|MC
|70-70
|-4
At the ISCO Championship
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 50th at 11-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-72
|+8
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire's best finish over his last ten appearances was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he missed the cut with a score of 4-under.
- Kizzire has an average of -1.110 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.074 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has averaged -2.741 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.074
|-1.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.247
|-1.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.317
|0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.402
|-1.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.406
|-2.741
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.074 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards places him in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sports a -0.247 mark. He has a 60.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.402 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he has broken par 18.69% of the time.
- Kizzire currently ranks 154th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 92 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.