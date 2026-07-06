Patrick Rodgers betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
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Patrick Rodgers finished tied for fifth at 19-under the last time he competed in this tournament back in 2021. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Rodgers's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T5
|68-67-67-67
|-19
At the ISCO Championship
- In Rodgers's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 19-under.
- This is his first time competing in the tournament in the past five years since his 2021 appearance.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Rodgers's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|71
|72-71-80-74
|+17
|6.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|13.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|69-69-73-70
|+1
|4.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|68-65-69-71
|-11
|8.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|69-71-73-67
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|71-76-69-74
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|57.556
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
Rodgers's recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 9-under.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged -0.829 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.167
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.210
|-0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|75
|0.004
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.268
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|-0.105
|-0.829
Rodgers's advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.167 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a -0.210 mark that ranked 118th on TOUR. He ranked 126th with a 63.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 90th by breaking par 21.59% of the time.
- Rodgers has accumulated 600 FedExCup Regular Season points (56th) this season, and his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 17.78% ranks 136th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.