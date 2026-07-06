Oihan Guillamoundeguy betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Oihan Guillamoundeguy of France reacts to his third shot on the 18th hole on day four of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 05, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
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Oihan Guillamoundeguy will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 in the 2026 ISCO Championship. The tournament features a $4 million purse with William Mouw defending his title after winning at 10-under in 2025.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Guillamoundeguy's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
All stats in this article are accurate for Guillamoundeguy as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.