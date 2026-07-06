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4H AGO

Noah Goodwin betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Noah Goodwin tees off on the fourth hole during the second round of the OccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National Bank 2026 at Tascosa Golf Club on June 12, 2026 in Amarillo, Texas. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Noah Goodwin tees off on the fourth hole during the second round of the OccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National Bank 2026 at Tascosa Golf Club on June 12, 2026 in Amarillo, Texas. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

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Noah Goodwin finished tied for 50th at 4-over when he last played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 in the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Goodwin at the ISCO Championship.

Goodwin's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5068-73-72-71+4

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Goodwin's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 4-over.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Goodwin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-74+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-78+1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC72-74+2--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-70-4--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1466-67-71-75-5--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6367-67-76-69-9--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-73-1--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2172-65-68-71-12--

Goodwin's recent performances

  • Goodwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
  • Goodwin has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.723 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Goodwin has averaged -0.925 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3570.213
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.780-0.468
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0870.052
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.205-0.723
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.543-0.925

Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Goodwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.357 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin sported a -0.780 mark. He had a 61.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Goodwin delivered a -1.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he broke par 16.67% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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