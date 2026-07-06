Noah Goodwin betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Noah Goodwin tees off on the fourth hole during the second round of the OccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National Bank 2026 at Tascosa Golf Club on June 12, 2026 in Amarillo, Texas. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
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Noah Goodwin finished tied for 50th at 4-over when he last played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Goodwin's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T50
|68-73-72-71
|+4
At the ISCO Championship
- In Goodwin's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 4-over.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Goodwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-78
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T14
|66-67-71-75
|-5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|67-67-76-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|72-65-68-71
|-12
|--
Goodwin's recent performances
- Goodwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 5-under.
- Goodwin has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.723 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Goodwin has averaged -0.925 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.357
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.780
|-0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.087
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.205
|-0.723
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.543
|-0.925
Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Goodwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.357 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin sported a -0.780 mark. He had a 61.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Goodwin delivered a -1.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he broke par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.