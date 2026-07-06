Niklas Lemke betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Niklas Lemke of Sweden plays his tee shot on the third hole on day three of the Magical Kenya Open 2026 at Karen Country Club on February 21, 2026 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
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Niklas Lemke last competed in the ISCO Championship in 2022, where he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Lemke's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|67-74
|-3
At the ISCO Championship
- In Lemke's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Lemke's recent performances
- Lemke has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.687 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lemke has averaged -0.504 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lemke's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.687
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.504
Lemke's advanced stats and rankings
- Lemke posted an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Lemke averaged -0.687 in his past five starts, indicating struggles with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Lemke delivered a 0.135 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, showing competency in his short game.
- On the greens, Lemke averaged -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments, highlighting putting as an area for improvement.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lemke as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.