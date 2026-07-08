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3H AGO

Nick Watney betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Nick Watney of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Nick Watney of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Nick Watney missed the cut at last year's ISCO Championship after shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this event.

Latest odds for Watney at the ISCO Championship.

Watney's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-71+3
2024MC72-75+3
2023MC73-77+6
2021T3769-66-70-71-12

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Watney's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • Watney's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 37th at 12-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Watney's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-75-2--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT505.134
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4566-67-75-72-45.911
May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3468-70-66-71-1312.133

Watney's recent performances

  • Watney's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 13-under.
  • Watney has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Watney has averaged -0.664 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Watney's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.050
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.034
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.065
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.583
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.664

Watney's advanced stats and rankings

  • Watney posted a -0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Watney sported a 0.034 mark.
  • On the greens, Watney delivered a -0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his putting.

All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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