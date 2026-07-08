Nick Watney betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Nick Watney of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Nick Watney missed the cut at last year's ISCO Championship after shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this event.
Watney's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2024
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|2023
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|2021
|T37
|69-66-70-71
|-12
At the ISCO Championship
- In Watney's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Watney's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 37th at 12-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Watney's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T50
|5.134
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|66-67-75-72
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|68-70-66-71
|-13
|12.133
Watney's recent performances
- Watney's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 13-under.
- Watney has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Watney has averaged -0.664 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Watney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.664
Watney's advanced stats and rankings
- Watney posted a -0.050 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Watney sported a 0.034 mark.
- On the greens, Watney delivered a -0.583 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his putting.
All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.