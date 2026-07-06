Nick Hardy betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Nick Hardy of the United States plays a shot on the third hole during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
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Nick Hardy finished tied for eighth at -4 in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Hardy's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T8
|67-68-71-70
|-4
|2024
|T59
|69-67-73-71
|-8
At the ISCO Championship
- In Hardy's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 4-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Hardy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-73
|+12
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|63-70-63-69
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
- Hardy has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.955 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has averaged -1.444 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.099
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.588
|-0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.094
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.852
|-0.955
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.445
|-1.444
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy has accumulated 14 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 194th.
- He has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.099 while averaging 304.6 yards in driving distance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hardy has a -0.588 mark with a 61.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.852 Strokes Gained: Putting mark with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50. He has broken par 19.44% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 21.43%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.