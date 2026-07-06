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7H AGO

Neal Shipley betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Neal Shipley of the United States prepares to play a shot from the sixth tee during a practice round prior to the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Neal Shipley of the United States prepares to play a shot from the sixth tee during a practice round prior to the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

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Neal Shipley finished tied for sixth at 20-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with his sights set on improving upon that strong performance in the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Shipley at the ISCO Championship.

Shipley's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T667-65-66-70-20

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Shipley's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 20-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Shipley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6571-73-77-73+146.875
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5168-70-66-72-47.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-69E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4066-70-69-67-1213.071
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3873-67-70-68-69.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-72E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--

Shipley's recent performances

  • Shipley had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of 6-under.
  • He has an average of 0.603 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Shipley has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.175 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.6660.603
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.341-0.214
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green149-0.540-0.433
Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.477-0.132
Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.692-0.175

Shipley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Shipley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.666 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley sported a -0.341 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 83rd with a 65.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Shipley delivered a -0.477 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranked 138th by breaking par 19.11% of the time.
  • Shipley has earned 40 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 184th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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