Neal Shipley betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Neal Shipley of the United States prepares to play a shot from the sixth tee during a practice round prior to the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Neal Shipley finished tied for sixth at 20-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with his sights set on improving upon that strong performance in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Shipley's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T6
|67-65-66-70
|-20
At the ISCO Championship
- In Shipley's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 20-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Shipley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|71-73-77-73
|+14
|6.875
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T51
|68-70-66-72
|-4
|7.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|66-70-69-67
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|73-67-70-68
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
Shipley's recent performances
- Shipley had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 38th with a score of 6-under.
- He has an average of 0.603 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.175 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.666
|0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.341
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.540
|-0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.477
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.692
|-0.175
Shipley's advanced stats and rankings
- Shipley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.666 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley sported a -0.341 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 83rd with a 65.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Shipley delivered a -0.477 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranked 138th by breaking par 19.11% of the time.
- Shipley has earned 40 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 184th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.