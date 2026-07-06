Neal Shipley betting profile: ISCO Championship

Shipley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.666 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley sported a -0.341 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 83rd with a 65.85% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Shipley delivered a -0.477 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranked 138th by breaking par 19.11% of the time.