Miles Russell betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Amateur Miles Russell of the United States tees off during the third round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 20, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
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Miles Russell missed the cut at the 2025 ISCO Championship, shooting 3-over. He returns to Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky, for the July 9-12 tournament with a $4 million purse.
Russell's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-73
|+3
At the ISCO Championship
- In Russell's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Russell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T39
|72-71-74-70
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
Russell's recent performances
- Russell's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 7-over.
- Russell has an average of -0.022 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Russell has averaged -0.087 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Russell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.391
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.072
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.577
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.154
|-0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.886
|-0.087
Russell's advanced stats and rankings
- Russell posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.391 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Russell sports a 0.072 mark. He maintains a 63.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Russell delivers a -0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 29.75 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 14.58% of the time with a 15.97% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Russell as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.