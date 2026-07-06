Maximilian Steinlechner betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Maximilian Steinlechner of Austria reacts to his second shot on the 17th hole on day four of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by KitzbÃ¼hel Tirol 2026 at Golfplatz KitzbÃ¼hel-Schwarzsee-Reith on May 31, 2026 in Kitzbuehel, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
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The ISCO Championship takes place at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12, 2026. The tournament features a $4 million purse and will be played on the par-70, 7,056-yard course in Louisville, Kentucky.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Steinlechner's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
All stats in this article are accurate for Steinlechner as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.