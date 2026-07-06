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5H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Max McGreevy of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 02, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Max McGreevy of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 02, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

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Max McGreevy finished tied for 52nd at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on his previous performance in the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for McGreevy at the ISCO Championship.

McGreevy's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T5270-70-67-73-8
2022T1365-63-74-70-16

At the ISCO Championship

  • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 8-under.
  • McGreevy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for thirteenth at 16-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

McGreevy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5171-68-69-68-86.629
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3268-73-73-72+627.857
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5166-68-70-72-47.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3567-70-70-71-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-70+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-70-64-71-194.100
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1972-63-69-67-946.000

McGreevy's recent performances

  • McGreevy has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
  • McGreevy has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McGreevy has averaged 0.420 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.182-0.031
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4100.604
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green580.0860.186
Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.438-0.339
Average Strokes Gained: Total660.2390.420

McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.182 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.410 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 21st with a 69.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.438 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.76, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 20.50% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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