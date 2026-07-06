Max McGreevy betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Max McGreevy of the United States watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 02, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
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Max McGreevy finished tied for 52nd at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on his previous performance in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
McGreevy's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T52
|70-70-67-73
|-8
|2022
|T13
|65-63-74-70
|-16
At the ISCO Championship
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 8-under.
- McGreevy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for thirteenth at 16-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|71-68-69-68
|-8
|6.629
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|68-73-73-72
|+6
|27.857
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T51
|66-68-70-72
|-4
|7.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|67-70-70-71
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-70-64-71
|-19
|4.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T19
|72-63-69-67
|-9
|46.000
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
- McGreevy has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.420 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.182
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.410
|0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|58
|0.086
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.438
|-0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.239
|0.420
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.182 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.410 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 21st with a 69.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.438 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.76, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 20.50% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.