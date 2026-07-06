PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Martin Laird betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the bunker on the third green during the first round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 11, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the bunker on the third green during the first round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 11, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Martin Laird finished tied for 34th at even par in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Laird at the ISCO Championship.

Laird's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3469-71-70-70E

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Laird's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of even par.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Laird's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6564-75-72-71-22.427
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5770-71-72-71-43.298
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-69-6--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4270-67-74-73E--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5770-70-71-75-2--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT11----35.000
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT3469-71-70-70E12.133

Laird's recent performances

  • Laird has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th.
  • Laird has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past 5 tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past 5 tournaments.
  • Laird has averaged -0.518 Strokes Gained: Total in his past 5 tournaments.

Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0330.015
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.938-0.510
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1120.062
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.145-0.085
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.004-0.518

Laird's advanced stats and rankings

  • Laird posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.033 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards shows he is not among the longer drivers on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Laird sported a -0.938 mark. He posted a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Laird delivered a -0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.75 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 19.44% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 15.74%.
  • Laird has earned six FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 206th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
6H AGO
Tyler Duncan betting profile: ISCO Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
6H AGO
Sam Bairstow betting profile: ISCO Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
6H AGO
James Morrison betting profile: ISCO Championship
Betting Profile
Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW