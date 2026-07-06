Martin Laird betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Martin Laird of Scotland plays his shot from the bunker on the third green during the first round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 11, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
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Martin Laird finished tied for 34th at even par in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Laird's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|69-71-70-70
|E
At the ISCO Championship
- In Laird's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of even par.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Laird's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T65
|64-75-72-71
|-2
|2.427
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T57
|70-71-72-71
|-4
|3.298
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T42
|70-67-74-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|70-70-71-75
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T11
|--
|--
|35.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|69-71-70-70
|E
|12.133
Laird's recent performances
- Laird has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th.
- Laird has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past 5 tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past 5 tournaments.
- Laird has averaged -0.518 Strokes Gained: Total in his past 5 tournaments.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.033
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.938
|-0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.112
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.145
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.004
|-0.518
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.033 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards shows he is not among the longer drivers on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Laird sported a -0.938 mark. He posted a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Laird delivered a -0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.75 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 19.44% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 15.74%.
- Laird has earned six FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 206th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.