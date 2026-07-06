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4H AGO

Marcus Kinhult betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Marcus Kinhult of Sweden plays his second shot on the ninth hole on day one of the Soudal Open 2026 at Rinkven International GC on May 21, 2026 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Marcus Kinhult of Sweden plays his second shot on the ninth hole on day one of the Soudal Open 2026 at Rinkven International GC on May 21, 2026 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

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Marcus Kinhult missed the cut at the ISCO Championship last year after shooting 6-over. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Kinhult at the ISCO Championship.

Kinhult's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC76-70+6
2024T5570-65-70-74-9
2023T1466-70-67-69-16

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Kinhult's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
  • Kinhult's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 14th at 16-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Kinhult's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT60+0,+14,+6,-3----
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC76-70+6--

Kinhult's recent performances

  • Kinhult's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 60th at the Barracuda Championship.
  • He has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kinhult has averaged -0.150 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kinhult's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.001
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.126
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.163
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.138
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.150

Kinhult's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kinhult posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.001 in his past five tournaments, while struggling with his approach shots at -0.126 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.
  • Around the greens, Kinhult has averaged -0.163 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five starts. On the greens, he has delivered a 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his recent tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kinhult as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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