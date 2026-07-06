Marcus Helligkilde betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Marcus Helligkilde of Denmark lines up a putt on the 13th green during day two of the Volvo China Open 2024 at Shenzhen Yinxiu Golf Club on May 03, 2024 in Shenzhen, China. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
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Marcus Helligkilde missed the cut at the ISCO Championship in 2023 after shooting 3-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with his sights set on making it to the weekend this time around in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Helligkilde's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|66-75
|-3
|2022
|T8
|70-69-66-66
|-17
At the ISCO Championship
- In Helligkilde's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Helligkilde's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 17-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Helligkilde's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.807
Helligkilde's advanced stats and rankings
- Helligkilde has averaged 0.217 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has delivered a 0.669 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark in his past five starts, his strongest statistical category.
- Around the greens, Helligkilde has struggled with a -0.358 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Helligkilde has posted a 0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Helligkilde as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.