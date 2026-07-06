Marcus Armitage betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Marcus Armitage of England looks on following his tee shot on the 17th hole on day two of the FedEx Open de France 2025 at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Breteche on September 19, 2025 in Paris, France. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
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Marcus Armitage returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club from July 9-12, 2026. Armitage looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 40th at 1-over.
Armitage's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|71-68-73-69
|+1
At the ISCO Championship
- In Armitage's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 1-over.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Armitage's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T40
|71-68-73-69
|+1
|--
Armitage's recent performances
- Armitage's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 1-over.
- Armitage has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Armitage has averaged 0.521 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Armitage's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.521
Armitage's advanced stats and rankings
- Armitage has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.230 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Armitage has sported a 0.421 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the green, Armitage has delivered a -0.208 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Armitage as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.