Luke List betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Luke List (L) of the United States and partner Henrik Norlander of Sweden react after making a birdie on the 15th hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
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Luke List finished tied for eighth at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 ISCO Championship.
List's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T8
|72-66-65-73
|-4
|2021
|T5
|65-68-65-71
|-19
At the ISCO Championship
- In List's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 4-under.
- List's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fifth at 19-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
List's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|66-66-70-70
|-12
|13.071
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|75
|66-71-85-68
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|--
List's recent performances
- List's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 29th at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he shot 11-under.
- List has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.472 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- List has averaged -0.353 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.564
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.808
|-0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.372
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.011
|0.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.605
|-0.353
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.564 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List sported a -0.808 mark. He posted a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, List delivered a 0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 22.22% of the time.
- List has earned 13 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 195th.
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.