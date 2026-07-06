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7H AGO

Luke List betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Luke List (L) of the United States and partner Henrik Norlander of Sweden react after making a birdie on the 15th hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Luke List (L) of the United States and partner Henrik Norlander of Sweden react after making a birdie on the 15th hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

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Luke List finished tied for eighth at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for List at the ISCO Championship.

List's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T872-66-65-73-4
2021T565-68-65-71-19

At the ISCO Championship

  • In List's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 4-under.
  • List's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fifth at 19-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

List's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-70+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4066-66-70-70-1213.071
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC71-72-1--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-67-6--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipW/D76+5--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship7566-71-85-68+2--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-77+3--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2968-68-73-68-11--

List's recent performances

  • List's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 29th at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he shot 11-under.
  • List has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.472 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • List has averaged -0.353 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

List's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5640.330
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.808-0.472
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.372-0.217
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0110.007
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.605-0.353

List's advanced stats and rankings

  • List posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.564 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards provides solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List sported a -0.808 mark. He posted a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, List delivered a 0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.00 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 22.22% of the time.
  • List has earned 13 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 195th.

All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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