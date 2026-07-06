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Luke Clanton betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Luke Clanton of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 23, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Luke Clanton of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 23, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

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Luke Clanton finished tied for 37th at 13-under in his 2024 appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Clanton at the ISCO Championship.

Clanton's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T3770-65-69-71-13

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Clanton's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 13-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Clanton's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC69-72-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5469-66-67-75-35.860
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5465-70-77-68E5.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3166-66-71-67-1422.429
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6070-70-70-71-32.862
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2666-68-64-69-216.475
April 5, 2026Valero Texas Open7072-69-76-74+33.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open7569-69-77-72+72.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC78-75+11--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT569-70-69-68-1260.000

Clanton's recent performances

  • Clanton has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
  • Clanton has an average of -0.525 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Clanton has averaged 0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.521-0.525
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.2830.538
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green138-0.314-0.160
Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.3720.205
Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.9240.059

Clanton's advanced stats and rankings

  • Clanton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.521 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranked 106th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sported a 0.283 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 67.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Clanton delivered a -0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 19.37% of the time.
  • Clanton has earned 109 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks him 144th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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