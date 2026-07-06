Luke Clanton betting profile: ISCO Championship

Clanton has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.

Clanton has an average of -0.525 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.