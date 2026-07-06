Luke Clanton betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Luke Clanton of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 23, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
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Luke Clanton finished tied for 37th at 13-under in his 2024 appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Clanton's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T37
|70-65-69-71
|-13
At the ISCO Championship
- In Clanton's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 13-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|69-66-67-75
|-3
|5.860
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|65-70-77-68
|E
|5.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|66-66-71-67
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|66-68-64-69
|-21
|6.475
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|70
|72-69-76-74
|+3
|3.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|75
|69-69-77-72
|+7
|2.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T5
|69-70-69-68
|-12
|60.000
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
- Clanton has an average of -0.525 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged 0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.521
|-0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.283
|0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|138
|-0.314
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.372
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.924
|0.059
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.521 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranked 106th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sported a 0.283 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 67.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clanton delivered a -0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 19.37% of the time.
- Clanton has earned 109 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks him 144th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.