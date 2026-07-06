Kris Ventura betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 02, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
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Kris Ventura finished tied for 45th at 2-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Ventura's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|70-64-69-79
|+2
|2021
|MC
|74-72
|+2
At the ISCO Championship
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 2-over.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|63-67-63-65
|-30
|133.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
- Ventura has an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged -1.141 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.373
|0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.023
|-1.814
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.306
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.207
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.748
|-1.141
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.373 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards complements his off-the-tee performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura has recorded a -1.023 mark. He has a 63.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he has broken par 19.14% of the time.
- Ventura currently ranks 130th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 171 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.