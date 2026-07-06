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7H AGO

Kris Ventura betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 02, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kris Ventura of Norway plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 02, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

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Kris Ventura finished tied for 45th at 2-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Ventura at the ISCO Championship.

Ventura's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4570-64-69-79+2
2021MC74-72+2

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Ventura's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 2-over.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Ventura's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-70-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-75+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT263-67-63-65-30133.750
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-71E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-70-1--

Ventura's recent performances

  • Ventura has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
  • Ventura has an average of 0.362 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ventura has averaged -1.141 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3730.362
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.023-1.814
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.3060.139
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2070.171
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.748-1.141

Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.373 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards complements his off-the-tee performance.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura has recorded a -1.023 mark. He has a 63.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he has broken par 19.14% of the time.
  • Ventura currently ranks 130th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 171 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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