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7H AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Kevin Streelman of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Kevin Streelman of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

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Kevin Streelman returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club from July 9-12, 2026. Streelman looks to improve upon his performance from the last two years at this tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Streelman at the ISCO Championship.

Streelman's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC73-69-2
2023MC70-72-2
2022266-64-67-67-24

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Streelman's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Streelman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 24-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Streelman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-69-74-68-110.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC76-66E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3968-71-72-72-512.800
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6874-69-72-72+33.060
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT873-68-70-66-1137.688
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3269-70-69-70-622.300
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-71+5--

Streelman's recent performances

  • Streelman has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
  • Streelman has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Streelman has averaged -0.521 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.1320.173
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.176-0.160
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.059-0.197
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.077-0.337
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.290-0.521

Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.132 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards has him outside the top ranks on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman sports a -0.176 mark on TOUR. He has a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Streelman delivered a 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he breaks par 19.89% of the time.
  • Streelman has earned 86 FedExCup Regular Season points (157th) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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