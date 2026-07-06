Kevin Streelman betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Kevin Streelman of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
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Kevin Streelman returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club from July 9-12, 2026. Streelman looks to improve upon his performance from the last two years at this tournament where he missed the cut.
Streelman's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|2023
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|2022
|2
|66-64-67-67
|-24
At the ISCO Championship
- In Streelman's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Streelman's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 24-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Streelman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-69-74-68
|-1
|10.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|76-66
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|68-71-72-72
|-5
|12.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|74-69-72-72
|+3
|3.060
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|73-68-70-66
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|69-70-69-70
|-6
|22.300
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
Streelman's recent performances
- Streelman has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Streelman has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.337 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has averaged -0.521 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.132
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.176
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.059
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.077
|-0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.290
|-0.521
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.132 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.6 yards has him outside the top ranks on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streelman sports a -0.176 mark on TOUR. He has a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Streelman delivered a 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he breaks par 19.89% of the time.
- Streelman has earned 86 FedExCup Regular Season points (157th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.