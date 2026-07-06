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Kensei Hirata betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Kensei Hirata of Japan hits a tee shot on the third hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 23, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

Kensei Hirata of Japan hits a tee shot on the third hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 23, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

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Kensei Hirata will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 in the ISCO Championship. William Mouw won the tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Latest odds for Hirata at the ISCO Championship.

At the ISCO Championship

  • This is Hirata's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Hirata's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-73-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT7169-68-72-74+32.850
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC67-74+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1964-65-70-70-1536.875
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6570-71-69-72-22.427
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-73-3--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-69+4--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4671-69-74-70E8.500
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC70-76+2--

Hirata's recent performances

  • Hirata has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
  • Hirata has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hirata has averaged -0.479 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.029-0.117
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.504-0.258
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.0200.061
Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.120-0.165
Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.576-0.479

Hirata's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hirata has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.029 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata sports a -0.504 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 65.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hirata has delivered a -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranks 147th by breaking par 17.96% of the time.
  • Hirata ranks 41st in Bogey Avoidance at 14.47% and has earned 92 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 155th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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