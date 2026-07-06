Kensei Hirata betting profile: ISCO Championship

Hirata has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.029 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata sports a -0.504 mark that ranks 138th on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 65.37% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hirata has delivered a -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranks 147th by breaking par 17.96% of the time.