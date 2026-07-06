Karl Vilips betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Karl Vilips of Australia plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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The ISCO Championship will be held at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky from July 9-12. This marks Vilips' first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Vilips' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|72-65-68-69
|-10
|14.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|79-69
|+8
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|68-67-71-70
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|67-66-63-67
|-25
|30.250
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|70-67-70-70
|-7
|23.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T19
|68-65-71-67
|-9
|46.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|69-72-72-73
|+2
|3.900
Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
- Vilips has an average of -0.532 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged -0.388 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.533
|-0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.043
|-0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.090
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.455
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.211
|-0.388
Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.533 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sported a -0.043 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 130th with a 63.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vilips delivered a 0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
- Vilips has earned 198 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 122nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.