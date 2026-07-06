Justin Lower betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Justin Lower of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Justin Lower missed the cut at the ISCO Championship in 2025 but has shown promise at this event in the past, including a tie for eight in 2022. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 looking to bounce back at the ISCO Championship.
Lower's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|2023
|T44
|72-66-68-73
|-9
|2022
|T8
|69-70-66-66
|-17
At the ISCO Championship
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Lower's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eight at 17-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|68-68-67-70
|-11
|8.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|69-72-67-71
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|66-68-65-70
|-19
|4.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-77
|+13
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|71-71-70-73
|+1
|5.200
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|77-66
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
Lower's recent performances
- Lower's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of 19-under.
- Lower has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged -0.398 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.080
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.658
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.129
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.370
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.236
|-0.398
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower has earned 47 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, which ranks 181st on TOUR.
- His Driving Distance average is 291.3 yards, while he hits 61.29% of greens in regulation.
- Lower averages 28.39 putts per round and avoids bogeys 16.67% of the time.
- He breaks par 19.00% of the time in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.