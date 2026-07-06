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5H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Lower of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Justin Lower of the United States plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

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Justin Lower missed the cut at the ISCO Championship in 2025 but has shown promise at this event in the past, including a tie for eight in 2022. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 looking to bounce back at the ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Lower at the ISCO Championship.

Lower's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-74+2
2023T4472-66-68-73-9
2022T869-70-66-66-17

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Lower's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Lower's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eight at 17-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Lower's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4768-68-67-70-118.500
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4569-72-67-71-55.756
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3266-68-65-70-194.100
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-77+13--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5571-71-70-73+15.200
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC77-66-1--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-70+3--

Lower's recent performances

  • Lower's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of 19-under.
  • Lower has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Lower has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lower has averaged -0.398 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.080-0.192
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.6580.107
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.129-0.199
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.370-0.114
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.236-0.398

Lower's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lower has earned 47 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, which ranks 181st on TOUR.
  • His Driving Distance average is 291.3 yards, while he hits 61.29% of greens in regulation.
  • Lower averages 28.39 putts per round and avoids bogeys 16.67% of the time.
  • He breaks par 19.00% of the time in 2026.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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