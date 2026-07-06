Justin Lower betting profile: ISCO Championship

Lower's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 32nd with a score of 19-under.

Lower has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Lower has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.