Jimmy Stanger betting profile: ISCO Championship

Stanger has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.

Stanger has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.