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7H AGO

Jeremy Paul betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Jeremy Paul of Germany plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Jeremy Paul of Germany plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

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Jeremy Paul missed the cut at the ISCO Championship last year, shooting 3-over after rounds of 68 and 75. He returns to Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky, July 9-12, looking to improve on that performance.

Latest odds for Paul at the ISCO Championship.

Jeremy Paul's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-75+3

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Paul's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Jeremy Paul's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-77+7--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open7470-68-76-73+72.600
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC76-78+12--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT869-67-70-71-1137.688
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-72E--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4669-73-70-73+1--

Jeremy Paul's recent performances

  • Paul has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
  • Paul has an average of -0.156 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.595 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Paul has averaged -2.772 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Jeremy Paul's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.278-0.156
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.871-1.662
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.350-0.360
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.450-0.595
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.948-2.772

Jeremy Paul's advanced stats and rankings

  • Paul posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.278 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards is among his key metrics this season.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Paul posted a -1.871 mark. He recorded a 62.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Paul delivered a -0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 30.17 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 18.83% of the time with a 21.91% Bogey Avoidance rate.
  • Paul ranks 183rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 40 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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