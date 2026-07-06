Jeremy Paul betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Jeremy Paul of Germany plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
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Jeremy Paul missed the cut at the ISCO Championship last year, shooting 3-over after rounds of 68 and 75. He returns to Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky, July 9-12, looking to improve on that performance.
Jeremy Paul's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-75
|+3
At the ISCO Championship
- In Paul's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Jeremy Paul's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|74
|70-68-76-73
|+7
|2.600
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|69-67-70-71
|-11
|37.688
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|69-73-70-73
|+1
|--
Jeremy Paul's recent performances
- Paul has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Paul has an average of -0.156 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.595 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Paul has averaged -2.772 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jeremy Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.278
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.871
|-1.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.350
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.450
|-0.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.948
|-2.772
Jeremy Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.278 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards is among his key metrics this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Paul posted a -1.871 mark. He recorded a 62.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Paul delivered a -0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 30.17 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 18.83% of the time with a 21.91% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- Paul ranks 183rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 40 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.