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4H AGO

J.B. Holmes betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

J.B. Holmes of the United States plays a shot during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

J.B. Holmes of the United States plays a shot during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

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J.B. Holmes missed the cut at the ISCO Championship in 2025, posting a score of 6-over. He returns to Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 looking to improve upon his previous performance at the tournament.

Latest odds for Holmes at the ISCO Championship.

Holmes' recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-72+6

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Holmes' most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Holmes' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC75-74+9--
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC74-72+6--

Holmes' recent performances

  • Holmes' best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 6-over.
  • Holmes has an average of -0.522 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.579 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Holmes has averaged -1.851 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Holmes' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.605-0.522
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.006-1.133
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.1100.383
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.026-0.579
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.736-1.851

Holmes' advanced stats and rankings

  • Holmes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.605 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards shows his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Holmes sported a 0.006 mark. He has hit 47.22% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Holmes delivered a -1.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.50 putts per round, and he has broken par 13.89% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 33.33%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Holmes as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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