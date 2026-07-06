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6H AGO

James Morrison betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

James Morrison of England plays his second shot on the 15th hole on day three of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by KitzbÃ¼hel Tirol 2026 at Golfplatz KitzbÃ¼hel-Schwarzsee-Reith on May 30, 2026 in Kitzbuehel, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

James Morrison of England plays his second shot on the 15th hole on day three of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by KitzbÃ¼hel Tirol 2026 at Golfplatz KitzbÃ¼hel-Schwarzsee-Reith on May 30, 2026 in Kitzbuehel, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

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James Morrison returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club from July 9-12, 2026. Morrison looks to improve upon his performance from the 2024 tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Morrison at the ISCO Championship.

Morrison's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC71-74+1
2023MC72-73+1

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Morrison's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Morrison's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.177
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.667
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.131
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.349
Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.332

Morrison's advanced stats and rankings

  • Morrison has struggled with his overall game in his last five starts, posting a -1.332 Strokes Gained: Total average.
  • His approach play has been particularly challenging, with a -0.667 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark over his last five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Morrison as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Chris Gotterup
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1

USA
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Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
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-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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