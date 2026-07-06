James Morrison betting profile: ISCO Championship
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James Morrison of England plays his second shot on the 15th hole on day three of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by KitzbÃ¼hel Tirol 2026 at Golfplatz KitzbÃ¼hel-Schwarzsee-Reith on May 30, 2026 in Kitzbuehel, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
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James Morrison returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club from July 9-12, 2026. Morrison looks to improve upon his performance from the 2024 tournament where he missed the cut.
Morrison's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|2023
|MC
|72-73
|+1
At the ISCO Championship
- In Morrison's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Morrison's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.332
Morrison's advanced stats and rankings
- Morrison has struggled with his overall game in his last five starts, posting a -1.332 Strokes Gained: Total average.
- His approach play has been particularly challenging, with a -0.667 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark over his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morrison as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.