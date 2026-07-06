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7H AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays a shot on the third hole during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays a shot on the third hole during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

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Emiliano Grillo finished tied for 40th at one-over in last year's ISCO Championship. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Grillo at the ISCO Championship.

Grillo's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4067-72-73-69+1

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of one-over.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Grillo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2670-66-67-69-1229.5
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2373-70-67-75+543
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2064-69-72-66-937.6
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4270-66-73-70-110
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3864-69-70-68-1317.5
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT7170-67-72-75+42.8
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT771-70-71-65-782.5

Grillo's recent performances

  • Grillo has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of seven-under.
  • Grillo has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Grillo has averaged 1.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.0260.226
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0370.256
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green117-0.171-0.054
Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.2090.605
Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.3181.033

Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.026 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sports a 0.037 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Grillo has delivered a -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 21.52% of the time.
  • Grillo has earned 251 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 103rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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