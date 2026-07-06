Emiliano Grillo betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays a shot on the third hole during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Emiliano Grillo finished tied for 40th at one-over in last year's ISCO Championship. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Grillo's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|67-72-73-69
|+1
At the ISCO Championship
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of one-over.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|29.5
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|73-70-67-75
|+5
|43
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|64-69-72-66
|-9
|37.6
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|70-66-73-70
|-1
|10
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T38
|64-69-70-68
|-13
|17.5
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T71
|70-67-72-75
|+4
|2.8
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T7
|71-70-71-65
|-7
|82.5
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of seven-under.
- Grillo has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged 1.033 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.026
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.037
|0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|117
|-0.171
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.209
|0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.318
|1.033
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.026 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranks 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sports a 0.037 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo has delivered a -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 21.52% of the time.
- Grillo has earned 251 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 103rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.