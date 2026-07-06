Emiliano Grillo betting profile: ISCO Championship

Grillo has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of seven-under.

Grillo has an average of 0.226 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.