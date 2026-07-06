Dylan Wu betting profile: ISCO Championship

Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.416 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sported a 0.234 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.69, and he ranked 91st by breaking par 21.56% of the time.