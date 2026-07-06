Dylan Wu betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Dylan Wu missed the cut at the ISCO Championship in 2025 after shooting 5-over. He returns to Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this event.
Wu's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|2024
|T31
|67-68-70-69
|-14
|2022
|T21
|66-67-73-68
|-14
At the ISCO Championship
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Wu's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 21st at 14-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|72
|73-71-82-72
|+18
|5.750
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|68-68-71-68
|-5
|9.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|72-71-68-70
|-3
|31.750
Wu's recent performances
- Wu had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 3-under.
- Wu has an average of -0.737 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.922 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.416
|-0.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.234
|0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.158
|-0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.366
|-0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.705
|-0.922
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.416 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sported a 0.234 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.69, and he ranked 91st by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
- Wu has earned 86 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 158th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.