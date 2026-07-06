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7H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Dylan Wu missed the cut at the ISCO Championship in 2025 after shooting 5-over. He returns to Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this event.

Latest odds for Wu at the ISCO Championship.

Wu's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-72+5
2024T3167-68-70-69-14
2022T2166-67-73-68-14

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Wu's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
  • Wu's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 21st at 14-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Wu's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
June 21, 2026U.S. Open7273-71-82-72+185.750
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4568-68-71-68-59.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-72+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-76+5--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2672-71-68-70-331.750

Wu's recent performances

  • Wu had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 3-under.
  • Wu has an average of -0.737 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Wu has averaged -0.922 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.416-0.737
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.2340.562
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.158-0.313
Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.366-0.435
Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.705-0.922

Wu's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.416 (135th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sported a 0.234 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.69, and he ranked 91st by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
  • Wu has earned 86 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 158th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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