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4H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

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Davis Thompson finished tied for 31st at 13-under when he last competed in this tournament in 2021. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 in the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Thompson at the ISCO Championship.

Thompson's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2021T3167-70-71-67-13

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Thompson's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Thompson previously competed in the ISCO Championship in 2021, finishing tied for 31st at 13-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Thompson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2669-69-66-68-1229.5
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4568-68-69-70-59.75
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3569-67-70-72-218
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-73E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1370-68-69-66-1131
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT659-70-61-71-2757.5
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1466-73-68-71-1051
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-68E--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4666-77-73-68E8.5

Thompson's recent performances

  • Thompson has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
  • Thompson has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.038 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Thompson has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Thompson has averaged -0.029 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2030.041
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.298-0.038
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.0740.146
Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.444-0.179
Average Strokes Gained: Total730.131-0.029

Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.203 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.298 mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a 67.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Thompson delivered a -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 112th by breaking par 20.81% of the time.
  • Thompson has earned 305 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 94th.
  • His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 14.16% ranked 31st on TOUR this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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