Davis Thompson betting profile: ISCO Championship

Thompson has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.

Thompson has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.038 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Thompson has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.