Davis Thompson betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
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Davis Thompson finished tied for 31st at 13-under when he last competed in this tournament in 2021. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Thompson's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T31
|67-70-71-67
|-13
At the ISCO Championship
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 13-under.
- Thompson previously competed in the ISCO Championship in 2021, finishing tied for 31st at 13-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|69-69-66-68
|-12
|29.5
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|68-68-69-70
|-5
|9.75
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|69-67-70-72
|-2
|18
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-68-69-66
|-11
|31
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|59-70-61-71
|-27
|57.5
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|66-73-68-71
|-10
|51
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|66-77-73-68
|E
|8.5
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.041 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.038 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged -0.029 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.203
|0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.298
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.074
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.444
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.131
|-0.029
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.203 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.298 mark that ranked 41st on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a 67.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Thompson delivered a -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 112th by breaking par 20.81% of the time.
- Thompson has earned 305 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 94th.
- His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 14.16% ranked 31st on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.