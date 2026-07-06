Davis Bryant betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Davis Bryant of USA plays a shot on the 10th hole on day three of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
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Davis Bryant missed the cut at last year's ISCO Championship, shooting 5-over. He returns to Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky from July 9-12 for the 2026 tournament.
Bryant's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-73
|+5
At the ISCO Championship
- In Bryant's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Bryant's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
Bryant's recent performances
- Bryant's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 5-over.
- Bryant has an average of -1.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bryant has averaged -1.288 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bryant's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.288
Bryant's advanced stats and rankings
- Bryant posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.040 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bryant sported a -0.049 mark over his past five starts.
- Around the greens, Bryant delivered a -0.057 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- Bryant averaged -1.288 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five starts, showing overall difficulty gaining strokes on the field.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bryant as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.