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Davis Bryant betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Davis Bryant of USA plays a shot on the 10th hole on day three of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Davis Bryant of USA plays a shot on the 10th hole on day three of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 04, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

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Davis Bryant missed the cut at last year's ISCO Championship, shooting 5-over. He returns to Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky from July 9-12 for the 2026 tournament.

Latest odds for Bryant at the ISCO Championship.

Bryant's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-73+5

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Bryant's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Bryant's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC72-73+5--

Bryant's recent performances

  • Bryant's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 5-over.
  • Bryant has an average of -1.040 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bryant has averaged -1.288 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bryant's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.040
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.049
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.057
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.143
Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.288

Bryant's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bryant posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.040 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bryant sported a -0.049 mark over his past five starts.
  • Around the greens, Bryant delivered a -0.057 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
  • Bryant averaged -1.288 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five starts, showing overall difficulty gaining strokes on the field.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bryant as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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