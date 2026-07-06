David Skinns betting profile: ISCO Championship

Skinns has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.

Skinns has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.