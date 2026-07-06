David Skinns betting profile: ISCO Championship
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David Skinns of England plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
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David Skinns finished tied for fourth at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of contending once again in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Skinns' recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|71-64-69-70
|-6
|2024
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|2022
|T68
|65-70-71-76
|-6
At the ISCO Championship
- In Skinns' most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 6-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Skinns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|72-67-66-68
|-11
|20.583
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|65-71-65-70
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|73-69-67-67
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-72
|-9
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|69-70-71-72
|-2
|22.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|68-71-69-69
|-11
|37.688
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T67
|69-70-77-75
|+7
|--
Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Skinns has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has averaged 0.374 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.122
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.271
|0.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.035
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.346
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.460
|0.374
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.122 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards shows his position on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sports a 0.271 mark. He has a 67.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Skinns has delivered a 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he breaks par 21.76% of the time.
- Skinns has accumulated 138 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 136th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.