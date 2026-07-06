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7H AGO

David Skinns betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Skinns of England plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

David Skinns of England plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

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David Skinns finished tied for fourth at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of contending once again in the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Skinns at the ISCO Championship.

Skinns' recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T471-64-69-70-6
2024MC69-72-3
2022T6865-70-71-76-6

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Skinns' most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 6-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Skinns' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3372-67-66-68-1120.583
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2065-71-65-70-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2473-69-67-67-820.222
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3069-70-71-72-222.000
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT868-71-69-69-1137.688
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6769-70-77-75+7--

Skinns' recent performances

  • Skinns has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
  • Skinns has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Skinns has averaged 0.374 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.122-0.174
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2710.545
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.035-0.119
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3460.122
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.4600.374

Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

  • Skinns has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.122 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards shows his position on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Skinns sports a 0.271 mark. He has a 67.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Skinns has delivered a 0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he breaks par 21.76% of the time.
  • Skinns has accumulated 138 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 136th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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