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7H AGO

David Micheluzzi betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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David Micheluzzi returns to the ISCO Championship after missing the cut in his last appearance at the tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of making it to the weekend this time around in Louisville.

Latest odds for Micheluzzi at the ISCO Championship.

Micheluzzi's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC70-67-7

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Micheluzzi's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Micheluzzi's recent performances

  • Micheluzzi has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Micheluzzi has averaged -0.612 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Micheluzzi's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.154
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.450
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.151
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.080
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.612

Micheluzzi's advanced stats and rankings

  • Micheluzzi posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.154 in his past five tournaments, showing positive performance off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Micheluzzi posted a -0.450 mark in his past five tournaments, indicating challenges with his iron play.
  • Around the green, Micheluzzi delivered a -0.151 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments. On the greens, he posted a -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting average.

All stats in this article are accurate for Micheluzzi as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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