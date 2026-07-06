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Daniel Gavins betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Daniel Gavins of England plays his second shot on the third hole, during day one of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 22, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Daniel Gavins of England plays his second shot on the third hole, during day one of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2026 at Emirates Golf Club on January 22, 2026 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

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Daniel Gavins will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 at the 2026 ISCO Championship, a $4 million event in Louisville, Kentucky. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for Gavins at the ISCO Championship.

At the ISCO Championship

  • This is Gavins' first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Gavins' recent performances

  • Gavins has no top finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He has an average of -0.865 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Gavins has an average of -0.805 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Gavins has an average of -0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -2.074 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Gavins' advanced stats and rankings

  • Gavins has struggled with his tee shots recently, posting a -0.865 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
  • His approach play has also been challenging, with a -0.805 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark over his last five starts.
  • Gavins has shown some strength around the greens with a positive 0.146 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
  • On the putting surfaces, he has averaged -0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five starts.
  • Overall, Gavins has posted a -2.074 Strokes Gained: Total average in his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gavins as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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