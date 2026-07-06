Daniel Gavins betting profile: ISCO Championship

Gavins has no top finishes over his last ten appearances.

He has an average of -0.865 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Gavins has an average of -0.805 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Gavins has an average of -0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.