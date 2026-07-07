PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Chez Reavie betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chez Reavie plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the UNC Health Championship at Raleigh Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Chez Reavie plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the UNC Health Championship at Raleigh Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Reavie has competed in this tournament twice in recent years, finishing tied for 10th in 2024 and tied for 50th in 2025. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon his most recent performance at the ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Reavie at the ISCO Championship.

Reavie's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5068-73-70-73+4
2024T1068-62-69-70-19

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Reavie's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Reavie's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at 19-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Reavie's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-80-1--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic7167-67-70-72-6--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-71-3--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5068-73-70-73+44.823
May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-69+1--
May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-75+2--
April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3565-69-67-72-153.100
April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-73-2--

Reavie's recent performances

  • Reavie's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished 35th with a score of 15-under.
  • Reavie has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Reavie has averaged -0.804 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.162
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.164
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.169
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.310
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.804

Reavie's advanced stats and rankings

  • Reavie posted a -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Reavie delivered a -0.164 mark in his past five starts.
  • On the greens, Reavie recorded a -0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments. His overall Strokes Gained: Total average was -0.804 over that same span.

All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
1H AGO
Sleeper Picks: Connors among best value bets at The Renaissance Club
Sleeper Picks
Image for article.
1H AGO
Gotterup returns to The Renaissance Club a year older, three TOUR wins richer
Latest
Image for article.
1H AGO
Tommy Kuhl betting profile: ISCO Championship
Betting Profile
R1
Groupings Official

Genesis Scottish Open

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Ryggs Johnston
USA
R. Johnston
USA
R. Johnston
Frederic LaCroix
FRA
F. LaCroix
FRA
F. LaCroix
Joost Luiten
NED
J. Luiten
NED
J. Luiten
Martin Couvra
FRA
M. Couvra
FRA
M. Couvra
Max McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
USA
M. McGreevy
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW