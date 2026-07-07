Chez Reavie betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Chez Reavie plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the UNC Health Championship at Raleigh Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
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Reavie has competed in this tournament twice in recent years, finishing tied for 10th in 2024 and tied for 50th in 2025. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon his most recent performance at the ISCO Championship.
Reavie's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T50
|68-73-70-73
|+4
|2024
|T10
|68-62-69-70
|-19
At the ISCO Championship
- In Reavie's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of 4-over.
- Reavie's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at 19-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Reavie's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-80
|-1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|71
|67-67-70-72
|-6
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|68-73-70-73
|+4
|4.823
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|65-69-67-72
|-15
|3.100
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
Reavie's recent performances
- Reavie's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished 35th with a score of 15-under.
- Reavie has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Reavie has averaged -0.804 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.804
Reavie's advanced stats and rankings
- Reavie posted a -0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Reavie delivered a -0.164 mark in his past five starts.
- On the greens, Reavie recorded a -0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments. His overall Strokes Gained: Total average was -0.804 over that same span.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.