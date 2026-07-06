Chesson Hadley betting profile: ISCO Championship

Hadley has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.

Hadley has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.901 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.