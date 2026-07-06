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30M AGO

Chesson Hadley betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

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Chesson Hadley has struggled at the ISCO Championship, missing the cut in two of his last three appearances. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of reversing his fortunes in the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Hadley at the ISCO Championship.

Hadley's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC71-66-7
2022T6871-68-71-72-6
2021MC73-73+2

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Hadley's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-under.
  • Hadley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 68th at 6-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Hadley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-66-6--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-77+8--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3868-65-72-70-515.500
July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-73+3--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT35----11.511
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-72-3--
May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2067-69-68-70-1025.511
May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--

Hadley's recent performances

  • Hadley has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
  • Hadley has an average of 0.253 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.901 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hadley has averaged -1.119 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.253
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.021
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.449
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.901
Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.119

Hadley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hadley posted a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate in 2026.
  • His average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards reflects his capabilities off the tee in 2026.
  • On the greens, Hadley averaged 30.50 Putts Per Round in 2026.
  • Hadley's Bogey Avoidance percentage was 25.00% in 2026, while he broke par 16.67% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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