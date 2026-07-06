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7H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips of the United States prepares to play a shot from the 12th tee with caddie Braden Bailey during the final round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)

Chandler Phillips of the United States prepares to play a shot from the 12th tee with caddie Braden Bailey during the final round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)

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Chandler Phillips missed the cut at last year's ISCO Championship, shooting 3-over. He returns to Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 looking to make the weekend and contend for the $4 million purse.

Latest odds for Phillips at the ISCO Championship.

Phillips's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-70+3

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Phillips's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Phillips's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1569-67-65-69-1450.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1567-68-69-66-1051.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-74+6--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3564-70-69-69-163.100
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT872-66-66-71-1382.500
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-74+7--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5571-69-72-73+15.200

Phillips's recent performances

  • Phillips has one top-ten finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
  • Phillips has an average of -0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Phillips has averaged 0.201 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.184-0.320
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.813-0.368
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.1600.515
Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3780.373
Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.4580.201

Phillips's advanced stats and rankings

  • Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.184 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranked 122nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.813 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 59.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.59, and he ranked 94th by breaking par 21.50% of the time.
  • Phillips has earned 247 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 106th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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