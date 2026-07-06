Chandler Phillips betting profile: ISCO Championship

Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.184 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranked 122nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.813 mark that ranked 148th on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 59.18% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 27th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.59, and he ranked 94th by breaking par 21.50% of the time.