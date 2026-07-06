Chandler Blanchet betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Chandler Blanchet of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
The ISCO Championship takes place at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky from July 9-12, 2026. William Mouw returns as the defending champion after winning last year's event at 10-under.
Blanchet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T67
|65-70-77-69
|+1
|3.4
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-68-69-74
|-1
|10.0
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|69-73-70-70
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|73-69-70-73
|+1
|10.25
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|72
|75-72-72-76
|+7
|5.25
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|71-71-64-71
|-7
|23.25
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
Blanchet's recent performances
- Blanchet's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 7-under.
- He has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has averaged -0.766 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|-0.005
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.042
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.599
|-0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.484
|-0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-1.047
|-0.766
Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings
- Blanchet posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.005 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sported a 0.042 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 66.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blanchet delivered a -0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39, and he ranked 139th by breaking par 19.06% of the time.
- Blanchet has earned 274 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 98th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.