PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Chandler Blanchet betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Blanchet of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Chandler Blanchet of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 15, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

The ISCO Championship takes place at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky from July 9-12, 2026. William Mouw returns as the defending champion after winning last year's event at 10-under.

Latest odds for Blanchet at the ISCO Championship.

Blanchet's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-77+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6765-70-77-69+13.4
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-68-69-74-110.0
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4469-73-70-70+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5273-69-70-73+110.25
May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship7275-72-72-76+75.25
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3371-71-64-71-723.25
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--

Blanchet's recent performances

  • Blanchet's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 7-under.
  • He has an average of -0.096 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Blanchet has averaged -0.766 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee87-0.005-0.096
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.0420.110
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.599-0.419
Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.484-0.361
Average Strokes Gained: Total143-1.047-0.766

Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings

  • Blanchet posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.005 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sported a 0.042 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 66.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Blanchet delivered a -0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 125th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39, and he ranked 139th by breaking par 19.06% of the time.
  • Blanchet has earned 274 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 98th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
12H AGO
Big expectations now define Gotterup’s career after John Deere win
Latest
Image for article.
14H AGO
Gotterup wins John Deere with Sunday 62, late help from Kohles
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
14H AGO
Points and payouts: See what players took home from John Deere
Golfbet News
Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW