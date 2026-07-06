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5H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Chad Ramey of the United States prepares to play his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Chad Ramey of the United States prepares to play his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Chad Ramey finished tied for eighth at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on his past performances at the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Ramey at the ISCO Championship.

Ramey's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T869-70-72-65-4
2024T4567-69-69-71-12
2023T4467-69-74-69-9

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 4-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Ramey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC73-73+4--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-70-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5967-66-73-69-95.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-72+3--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3266-68-65-70-194.100
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3972-68-71-72-512.800
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2867-67-69-70-723.955
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6471-70-72-73+23.900
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2772-69-73-71-339.000

Ramey's recent performances

  • Ramey's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 27th at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished 3-under.
  • He has averaged -0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Ramey has averaged -0.862 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.063 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Ramey has averaged -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.359 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee95-0.071-0.132
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.391-0.862
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.1250.063
Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.426-0.429
Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.160-1.359

Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ramey posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.071 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a -0.391 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 64.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ramey delivers a 0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 21.78% of the time.
  • Ramey has accumulated 187 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 125th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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