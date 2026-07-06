Chad Ramey betting profile: ISCO Championship

Ramey's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 27th at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished 3-under.

He has averaged -0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Ramey has averaged -0.862 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has averaged 0.063 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Ramey has averaged -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.