Chad Ramey betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Chad Ramey of the United States prepares to play his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Chad Ramey finished tied for eighth at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on his past performances at the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Ramey's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T8
|69-70-72-65
|-4
|2024
|T45
|67-69-69-71
|-12
|2023
|T44
|67-69-74-69
|-9
At the ISCO Championship
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 4-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T59
|67-66-73-69
|-9
|5.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|66-68-65-70
|-19
|4.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|72-68-71-72
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|67-67-69-70
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|71-70-72-73
|+2
|3.900
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|39.000
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 27th at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished 3-under.
- He has averaged -0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged -0.862 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.063 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.359 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|-0.071
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.391
|-0.862
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.125
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.426
|-0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.160
|-1.359
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.071 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a -0.391 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 64.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey delivers a 0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranks 81st by breaking par 21.78% of the time.
- Ramey has accumulated 187 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 125th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.