Ben Martin betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Ben Martin of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 12, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
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Ben Martin finished tied for 34th at even par in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship in 2025. He returns to Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 for the 2026 ISCO Championship, looking to improve on his past results at the event.
Martin's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|71-67-69-73
|E
|2022
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|2021
|T58
|66-69-74-72
|-7
At the ISCO Championship
- In Martin's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of even par.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Martin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|61-70-63-66
|-28
|82.5
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|66-69-68-63
|-16
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
Martin's recent performances
- Martin has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
- Martin has an average of -0.286 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Martin has averaged -2.141 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.285
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.624
|-0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.162
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.070
|-1.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.141
|-2.141
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
- Martin posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.285 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards provides length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin sports a -0.624 mark. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Martin delivers a -1.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.17, and he breaks par 16.20% of the time.
- Martin currently ranks 159th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 83 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.