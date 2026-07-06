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7H AGO

Ben Martin betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Ben Martin of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 12, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Ben Martin of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 12, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

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Ben Martin finished tied for 34th at even par in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship in 2025. He returns to Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 for the 2026 ISCO Championship, looking to improve on his past results at the event.

Latest odds for Martin at the ISCO Championship.

Martin's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3471-67-69-73E
2022MC69-71-4
2021T5866-69-74-72-7

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Martin's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of even par.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Martin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC73-68+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-76+9--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-72+3--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT461-70-63-66-2882.5
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-73+2--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2166-69-68-63-16--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-72E--

Martin's recent performances

  • Martin has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
  • Martin has an average of -0.286 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Martin has averaged -2.141 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.285-0.286
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.624-0.624
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.162-0.162
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.070-1.069
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.141-2.141

Martin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Martin posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.285 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards provides length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin sports a -0.624 mark. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Martin delivers a -1.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.17, and he breaks par 16.20% of the time.
  • Martin currently ranks 159th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 83 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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