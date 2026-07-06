Ben Kohles betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Ben Kohles of the United States prepares to play a shot on the second hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
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Ben Kohles finished tied for eighth at the ISCO Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Kohles' recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T8
|68-72-70-66
|-4
|2022
|T13
|67-66-69-70
|-16
At the ISCO Championship
- In Kohles' most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 4-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Kohles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|65-67-66-68
|-18
|145.000
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-71-74-70
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|67-71-66-68
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|68-70-70-69
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|63-71-60-69
|-25
|30.250
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|68-70-72-72
|-6
|6.922
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|68-65-69-66
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|70-70-71-79
|+6
|--
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
- Kohles has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has averaged 0.927 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.126
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.936
|1.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.001
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.184
|-0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.877
|0.927
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.126 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.1 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles sports a 0.936 mark on TOUR. He has a 74.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kohles delivered a -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.21, and he breaks par 21.99% of the time.
- Kohles ranks 100th with 262 FedExCup Regular Season points and has a 13.89% Bogey Avoidance rate this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.