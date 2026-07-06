Ben Kohles betting profile: ISCO Championship

Kohles has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.

Kohles has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.