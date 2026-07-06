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6H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Ben Kohles of the United States prepares to play a shot on the second hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Ben Kohles of the United States prepares to play a shot on the second hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

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Ben Kohles finished tied for eighth at the ISCO Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Kohles at the ISCO Championship.

Kohles' recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T868-72-70-66-4
2022T1367-66-69-70-16

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Kohles' most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 4-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Kohles' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT365-67-66-68-18145.000
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2370-71-74-70+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2967-71-66-68-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-71E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-69E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3168-70-70-69-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1363-71-60-69-2530.250
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4268-70-72-72-66.922
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3468-65-69-66-14--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6170-70-71-79+6--

Kohles' recent performances

  • Kohles has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
  • Kohles has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kohles has averaged 0.927 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1260.088
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.9361.138
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0010.059
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.184-0.357
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.8770.927

Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

  • Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.126 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.1 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles sports a 0.936 mark on TOUR. He has a 74.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kohles delivered a -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.21, and he breaks par 21.99% of the time.
  • Kohles ranks 100th with 262 FedExCup Regular Season points and has a 13.89% Bogey Avoidance rate this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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