Beau Hossler betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Beau Hossler of the United States prepares to play his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Beau Hossler finished tied for 14th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Hossler's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T14
|67-68-71-71
|-3
|2021
|T15
|67-68-69-67
|-17
At the ISCO Championship
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 15th at 17-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|70-67-66-71
|-10
|14.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|68-69-68-70
|-5
|9.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T3
|68-68-64-68
|-16
|92.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|71-70-70-73
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|68-67-68-69
|-8
|37.429
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T37
|69-68-73-71
|-7
|10.578
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Hossler has an average of 0.333 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged 0.812 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.067
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.136
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.138
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.567
|0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.636
|0.812
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.067 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sported a -0.136 mark that ranked 107th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 66.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.567 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 22.09% of the time.
- Hossler has earned 205 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 120th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.74% ranked fifth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.