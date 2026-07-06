Beau Hossler betting profile: ISCO Championship

Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.067 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 107th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sported a -0.136 mark that ranked 107th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 66.40% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.567 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 22.09% of the time.