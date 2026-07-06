Austin Cook betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Austin Cook returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club from July 9-12, 2026. Cook looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Cook's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|2024
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|2023
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|2022
|T27
|70-64-73-68
|-13
|2021
|T47
|69-68-70-72
|-9
At the ISCO Championship
- In Cook's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Cook's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 27th at 13-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Cook's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-69
|-8
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|67-69-66-71
|-11
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T41
|--
|--
|8.4
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
Cook's recent performances
- Cook's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 27th at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he shot 11-under.
- Cook has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cook has averaged -1.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cook's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.511
|-0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.094
|-0.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.081
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.746
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.432
|-1.695
Cook's advanced stats and rankings
- Cook posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.511 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.2 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cook sported a -1.094 mark. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cook delivered a -0.746 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he breaks par 17.59% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.