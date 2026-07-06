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Austin Cook betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Austin Cook returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club from July 9-12, 2026. Cook looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Cook at the ISCO Championship.

Cook's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-72+6
2024MC74-74+4
2023MC71-70-3
2022T2770-64-73-68-13
2021T4769-68-70-72-9

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Cook's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
  • Cook's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 27th at 13-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Cook's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC76-70+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-69-8--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-71+1--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC75-67E--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2767-69-66-71-11--
Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT41----8.4
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC74-72+6--

Cook's recent performances

  • Cook's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 27th at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he shot 11-under.
  • Cook has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Cook has averaged -1.695 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cook's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.511-0.408
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.094-0.888
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.081-0.050
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.746-0.349
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.432-1.695

Cook's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cook posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.511 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 288.2 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cook sported a -1.094 mark. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Cook delivered a -0.746 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he breaks par 17.59% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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