Ashton Van Horne betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Ashton Van Horne of the United States plays his tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2026 at Thornblade Club on June 5, 2026 in Greer, South Carolina. (Colin Hubbard/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Ashton Van Horne has not competed in the ISCO Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 in Louisville, Kentucky at the 2026 ISCO Championship.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Van Horne's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Van Horne's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Veritex Bank Championship
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|--
|April 19, 2025
|LECOM Suncoast Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|T57
|72-68-71-70
|-3
|5.000
|March 2, 2025
|118 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|T29
|68-68-64-70
|-10
|24.438
|Feb. 9, 2025
|Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|T49
|67-69-70-71
|-6
|7.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|The Panama Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|Jan. 22, 2025
|The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 15, 2025
|The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
Van Horne's recent performances
- Van Horne had his best finish at the 118 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 10-under.
All stats in this article are accurate for Van Horne as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.