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7H AGO

Ashton Van Horne betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Ashton Van Horne of the United States plays his tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2026 at Thornblade Club on June 5, 2026 in Greer, South Carolina. (Colin Hubbard/Getty Images)

Ashton Van Horne of the United States plays his tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2026 at Thornblade Club on June 5, 2026 in Greer, South Carolina. (Colin Hubbard/Getty Images)

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Ashton Van Horne has not competed in the ISCO Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 in Louisville, Kentucky at the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Van Horne at the ISCO Championship.

At the ISCO Championship

  • This is Van Horne's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Van Horne's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 4, 2025Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera MayaMC71-78+5--
April 27, 2025Veritex Bank ChampionshipMC69-67-6--
April 19, 2025LECOM Suncoast ClassicMC70-72E--
April 6, 2025Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic ClubMC73-79+8--
March 9, 2025Astara Chile Classic presented by ScotiabankT5772-68-71-70-35.000
March 2, 2025118 Visa Argentina Open presented by MacroT2968-68-64-70-1024.438
Feb. 9, 2025Astara Golf Championship presented by MastercardT4967-69-70-71-67.500
Feb. 2, 2025The Panama ChampionshipMC73-71+4--
Jan. 22, 2025The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco ClubMC70-72-2--
Jan. 15, 2025The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise IslandMC68-71-1--

Van Horne's recent performances

  • Van Horne had his best finish at the 118 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 10-under.

All stats in this article are accurate for Van Horne as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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