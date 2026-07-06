Alejandro Tosti betting profile: ISCO Championship

Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.329 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -1.044 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 60.00% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Tosti delivered a -0.889 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 19.37% of the time.