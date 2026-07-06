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5H AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Alejandro Tosti of Argentina watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

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Alejandro Tosti missed the cut at the ISCO Championship in 2024 after shooting 4-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 looking to make the weekend this time around in the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Tosti at the ISCO Championship.

Tosti's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC73-67-4

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Tosti's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Tosti's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-70+2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC78-70+8--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4066-69-68-71-614.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3071-68-74-69-222.000

Tosti's recent performances

  • Tosti's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a tie for 30th at the Valspar Championship, where he finished 2-under.
  • He has an average of 0.827 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Tosti has an average of -0.874 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.827 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3290.827
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-1.044-0.969
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.0990.188
Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.889-0.874
Average Strokes Gained: Total150-1.704-0.827

Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

  • Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.329 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -1.044 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 60.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Tosti delivered a -0.889 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 19.37% of the time.
  • Tosti has earned 36 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 187th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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