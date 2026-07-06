Alejandro Tosti betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Alejandro Tosti of Argentina watches his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
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Alejandro Tosti missed the cut at the ISCO Championship in 2024 after shooting 4-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 looking to make the weekend this time around in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Tosti's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-67
|-4
At the ISCO Championship
- In Tosti's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-70
|+8
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|66-69-68-71
|-6
|14.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|71-68-74-69
|-2
|22.000
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a tie for 30th at the Valspar Championship, where he finished 2-under.
- He has an average of 0.827 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has an average of -0.874 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.827 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.329
|0.827
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-1.044
|-0.969
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.099
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.889
|-0.874
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-1.704
|-0.827
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.329 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -1.044 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 60.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti delivered a -0.889 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 19.37% of the time.
- Tosti has earned 36 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 187th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.