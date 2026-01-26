PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Zecheng Dou betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zecheng Dou of China reacts to a tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Zecheng Dou of China reacts to a tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Zecheng Dou finished tied for 62nd at six-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Dou at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Dou's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T6270-74-71-79+6

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In Dou's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of six-over.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.

    Dou's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express7366-70-69-77-62.7
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5568-71-71-67-35.5

    Dou's recent performances

    • Based on available data, Dou has no top-20 finishes in his recorded tournament appearances.
    • He has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.475 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dou has averaged -1.293 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dou's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.593-0.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.691-0.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green101-0.1220.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.486-0.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.511-1.293

    Dou's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.593 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.8 yards ranked 30th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sported a 0.691 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 72.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dou delivered a -0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.88, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 25.69% of the time.
    • Dou has earned 8 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 85th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

