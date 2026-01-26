Zecheng Dou betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
Zecheng Dou of China reacts to a tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Zecheng Dou finished tied for 62nd at six-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 29-Feb. 1 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
Dou's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T62
|70-74-71-79
|+6
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In Dou's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of six-over.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at eight-under.
Dou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|73
|66-70-69-77
|-6
|2.7
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|68-71-71-67
|-3
|5.5
Dou's recent performances
- Based on available data, Dou has no top-20 finishes in his recorded tournament appearances.
- He has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.475 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dou has averaged -1.293 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.593
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.691
|-0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.122
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.486
|-0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.511
|-1.293
Dou's advanced stats and rankings
- Dou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.593 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.8 yards ranked 30th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sported a 0.691 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 72.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dou delivered a -0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 115th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.88, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 25.69% of the time.
- Dou has earned 8 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 85th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
