Johnny Keefer betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
1 Min Read
Johnny Keefer of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Johnny Keefer has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 in San Diego, California.
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Keefer's first time competing in the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Keefer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|68-65-69-69
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|68-71-70-69
|-2
|4.400
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|65-64-67-68
|-18
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T61
|76-69-77-77
|+19
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
Keefer's recent performances
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Keefer has an average of 0.106 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.030 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has an average of -0.451 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has averaged -0.190 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.413
|0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|1.095
|-0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.527
|-0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.707
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.274
|-0.190
Keefer's advanced stats and rankings
- Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.413 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.9 yards ranked 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sported a 1.095 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked 17th with a 79.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Keefer delivered a -0.707 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Keefer has earned 30 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 51st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
