PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Johnny Keefer betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Johnny Keefer of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Johnny Keefer of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Johnny Keefer has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 in San Diego, California.

    Latest odds for Keefer at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • This is Keefer's first time competing in the Farmers Insurance Open in the past five years.
    • Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.

    Keefer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2768-65-69-69-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6168-71-70-69-24.400
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT765-64-67-68-18--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC66-74-4--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6176-69-77-77+19--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-72E--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-73+7--

    Keefer's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Keefer has an average of 0.106 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.030 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Keefer has an average of -0.451 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Keefer has averaged -0.190 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.4130.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green221.095-0.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.527-0.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.7070.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.274-0.190

    Keefer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.413 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.9 yards ranked 14th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sported a 1.095 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked 17th with a 79.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Keefer delivered a -0.707 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 135th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Keefer has earned 30 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 51st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Gordon Sargent betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Kevin Yu betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jan 26, 2026

    Si Woo Kim betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The American Express

    1

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    T2

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    T2

    Ryan Gerard
    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    -23

    T2

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Matt McCarty
    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T2

    Andrew Putnam
    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    -23

    T2

    USA
    A. Putnam
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -4

    T6

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    T6

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by CDW