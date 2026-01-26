A.J. Ewart betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
A.J. Ewart of Canada waits to hit his tee shot on the third hole round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
A.J. Ewart has not competed in the Farmers Insurance Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego from Jan. 29-Feb. 1 in the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- This is Ewart's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Harris English won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 8-under.
Ewart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|71-65-67-70
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
Ewart's recent performances
- Ewart's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 44th at The American Express, where he scored 15-under.
- Ewart has an average of -0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.208 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has an average of 0.335 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.760 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has averaged -0.777 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.210
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.793
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.134
|0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.563
|-0.760
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-1.280
|-0.777
Ewart's advanced stats and rankings
- Ewart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.210 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart sported a -0.793 mark that ranked 136th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 74.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ewart delivered a -0.563 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Ewart has earned nine FedExCup Regular Season points this season (78th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
